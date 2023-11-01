51°
Britney Spears' childhood home in Kentwood hits the market; asking price of $1.2M

2 hours 25 minutes 30 seconds ago Wednesday, November 01 2023 Nov 1, 2023 November 01, 2023 4:46 PM November 01, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

KENTWOOD - The former home of pop icon Britney Spears is up for sale, but at a 7-figure asking price.

The 3-bedroom, 3-bath ranch-style house in Kentwood is listed on real estate sites including Zillow, which describes the property as "a true piece of music history."

The nearly 2,300 square foot house sits on 1.87 acres and comes with many of the original furnishings, dating to Spears' childhood.

"With an asking price of 1.2 million, this unique opportunity to step into the shoes of a pop legend and live in the space where Britney's remarkable career took root," the new listing reads.

Photos show a spacious dance studio inside the home, along with at least one bit of graffiti that appears to reference a rivalry between Spears and another pop singer to emerge in the 1990s.

Though born in Mississippi, Spears grew up primarily in Kentwood, where she moved at 3 years of age.

