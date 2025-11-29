60°
British TikTok duo Josh & Jase recognized as Louisiana ambassadors by Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser
BATON ROUGE - A British TikTok duo who toured Louisiana was honored by the state's lieutenant governor as Louisiana ambassadors, the two said on their social media.
Josh & Jase posted that they received a letter that gave them the Louisiana ambassadors honor alongside inviting them to Mardi Gras parades.
"It was my privilege to recognize them as Louisiana Ambassadors," Nungesser said in response. "What parades would you like to see Josh and Jase at?!"
