90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

British TikTok duo Josh & Jase arrive in Baton Rouge after touring Louisiana, trying Cajun food

2 hours 6 minutes 26 seconds ago Thursday, May 15 2025 May 15, 2025 May 15, 2025 2:43 PM May 15, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Two British TikTok influencers, "Josh & Jase," made their way to the capital city Thursday after going through the state.

They began their journey in Shreveport where they said they may have "booked the worst hotel in America" before leaving to L'Auberge in Lake Charles. In Lake Charles, they tried po-boys and crawfish.

The two went West Monroe and met with members of Duck Dynasty. They also made stops in Scott, Rayne and Houma.

The duo posted themselves outside of Alex Box Stadium earlier Thursday.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days