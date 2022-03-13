62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
'Brisk winds' spread flames that destroyed Slidell home, fire officials say

Sunday, March 13 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

SLIDELL - Strong winds caused flames to spread rapidly and destroy a Slidell home Saturday morning.

St. Tammany Fire District 1 said the fire was reported at a residence on Davis Drive in Slidell at 8:48 a.m. Saturday.

A neighbor notified authorities after noticing smoke coming from under the home and soon realizing the structure was on fire. Crews responding to the blaze found the home fully engulfed in flames.

The fire spread from underneath the structure and throughout the rest of the home very quickly "because of the very brisk winds during the time of the fire," according to the fire district.

Firefighters used water supply from a dry hydrant near the home, and they tackled the flames from the outside because it was not safe to enter the building.

Fire officials report the blaze was under control by 9:44 a.m. with the help of Fire District 3 (Lacombe) and Fire District 11 (Pearl River).

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

