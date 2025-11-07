Latest Weather Blog
Bring on Bama: LSU fans stormed field after Tigers' 2022 overtime win over Alabama in Death Valley
BATON ROUGE — As LSU prepares to face Alabama this weekend, WBRZ is taking a look back at the history of the SEC rivalry in decades past.
In 2022, the rivalry went into overtime after the No. 15 Tigers met the No. 6 Crimson Tide for a primetime matchup in Death Valley.
Alabama scored first in overtime, but Jayden Daniels quickly proved that he was a Heisman contender as he raced into the endzone, lining the Tigers up for what seemed like a normal PAT kick. But Brian Kelly called a two-point conversion.
What followed was the quick end to the game, with the final scoreboard reading 32-31 with the Tigers on top.
Fans quickly stormed the field, with the thousands of fans screaming so loud that a nearby seismograph registered it as another earthquake, following a similar game against Auburn in 1988.
