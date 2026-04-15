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I-10 westbound on Mississippi River Bridge reopens after crash causes several miles of congestion

4 hours 6 minutes 45 seconds ago Wednesday, April 15 2026 Apr 15, 2026 April 15, 2026 7:19 AM April 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — An I-10 westbound crash near the La. 1 exit on the Mississippi River Bridge caused major backups into Baton Rouge on Wednesday morning.

The crash, which was first reported around 5:15 a.m., caused traffic congestion past College Drive. 

The roadway reopened around 7:20 a.m.

Ambulances and law enforcement responded to the scene of the crash.

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A Louisiana State Police spokesperson told WBRZ that three vehicles were involved in the "minor crash."

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