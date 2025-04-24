Bright Lights Awards presented for contributions to understanding Louisiana history

BATON ROUGE - The 40th annual Bright Lights Awards will be presented by Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser at Capitol Park Museum.

The ceremony will happen around 7 p.m. The Bright Lights Award is presented to people who are recognized for "significant contributions to the understanding of Louisiana's history and culture in the humanities field."

Recipients include former Xavier University of Louisiana President Dr. Norman Francis and Louisiana Center for the Book and Louisiana Book Festival executive director Jim Davis.