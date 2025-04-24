72°
Latest Weather Blog
Bright Lights Awards presented for contributions to understanding Louisiana history
BATON ROUGE - The 40th annual Bright Lights Awards will be presented by Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser at Capitol Park Museum.
The ceremony will happen around 7 p.m. The Bright Lights Award is presented to people who are recognized for "significant contributions to the understanding of Louisiana's history and culture in the humanities field."
Trending News
Recipients include former Xavier University of Louisiana President Dr. Norman Francis and Louisiana Center for the Book and Louisiana Book Festival executive director Jim Davis.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New Orleans Saints quiet on draft plans, quarterback health
-
WBRZ RETRO WEEK: Former Station Manager John Spain looks back on his...
-
2une In Previews: Jazz & Heritage Festival
-
St. Mary Parish crews working to clear debris from boat ramp caused...
-
YMCA on South Foster Drive to re-open Monday after redevelopment