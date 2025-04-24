72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bright Lights Awards presented for contributions to understanding Louisiana history

8 hours 46 minutes 21 seconds ago Wednesday, April 23 2025 Apr 23, 2025 April 23, 2025 4:08 PM April 23, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The 40th annual Bright Lights Awards will be presented by Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser at Capitol Park Museum.

The ceremony will happen around 7 p.m. The Bright Lights Award is presented to people who are recognized for "significant contributions to the understanding of Louisiana's history and culture in the humanities field."

Trending News

Recipients include former Xavier University of Louisiana President Dr. Norman Francis and Louisiana Center for the Book and Louisiana Book Festival executive director Jim Davis.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days