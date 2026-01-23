Latest Weather Blog
Brief police chase ends with suspect crashing on I-12, running away
BATON ROUGE – Sheriff’s deputies and police were involved in a brief stolen vehicle pursuit and investigation Tuesday afternoon.
Sheriff’s deputies were attempting to recover a vehicle reported stolen in a Baton Rouge Police investigation at a home on Azalea Park Avenue, off Old Hammond near the Millerville intersection. When deputies arrived, a person drove off in the stolen vehicle.
Deputies dispatched its helicopter unit to hover above the area as the driver fled from Old Hammond to Millerville and eventually onto I-12 where they crashed off to the side of the highway.
The driver fled from the vehicle and ran away.
Deputies and police scoured the area for some time Tuesday afternoon.
No injuries were reported.
