Bridge City Man Killed in Jefferson Parish Crash

TERRYTOWN -Earlier yesterday evening, Louisiana State Police began investigating a single vehicle fatality crash on LA 23 at Wall Blvd which occurred at approximately 8:10 pm. The crash took the life of 69-year-old John Bonvillain of Bridge City.

The initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as Bonvillain was driving a 2017 Dodge Caravan southbound on LA 23 near the intersection of Wall Blvd.

For reasons still under investigation, Bonvilllain’s Caravan traveled off the roadway to the left and continued to travel through numerous parking lots where he came to rest. Despite wearing a seatbelt, Bonvillain sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

This crash is an active and ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.