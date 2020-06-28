Latest Weather Blog
Bridge City Man Killed in Jefferson Parish Crash
TERRYTOWN -Earlier yesterday evening, Louisiana State Police began investigating a single vehicle fatality crash on LA 23 at Wall Blvd which occurred at approximately 8:10 pm. The crash took the life of 69-year-old John Bonvillain of Bridge City.
The initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as Bonvillain was driving a 2017 Dodge Caravan southbound on LA 23 near the intersection of Wall Blvd.
For reasons still under investigation, Bonvilllain’s Caravan traveled off the roadway to the left and continued to travel through numerous parking lots where he came to rest. Despite wearing a seatbelt, Bonvillain sustained fatal injuries in the crash.
This crash is an active and ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Worship rally in St. Francisville addresses the spread of COVID-19 and racism...
-
Fishing license sales rise due to COVID-19
-
Movie theaters reopening amid pandemic with heightened safety measures, requirements
-
LSU will start fall with on-campus classes, move courses online after Thanksgiving
-
New Pointe Coupee sheriff Rene Thibodeaux sworn in Friday