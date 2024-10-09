88°
Bridge City Center for Youth employee arrested for sexual battery, malfeasance in office
BRIDGE CITY - An instructor at the Bridge City Center for Youth was fired and arrested for sexual battery on Tuesday.
The Office of Juvenile Justice said Bridge Center employee 35-year-old Reynard Cennett was booked for sexual battery, sexual conduct prohibited with persons in custody of the Department of Public Safety and Corrections, and malfeasance in office.
Cennett had been employed with the Office of Juvenile Justice since March 2023.
