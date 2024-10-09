88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bridge City Center for Youth employee arrested for sexual battery, malfeasance in office

2 hours 21 minutes 59 seconds ago Wednesday, October 09 2024 Oct 9, 2024 October 09, 2024 3:15 PM October 09, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BRIDGE CITY - An instructor at the Bridge City Center for Youth was fired and arrested for sexual battery on Tuesday. 

The Office of Juvenile Justice said Bridge Center employee 35-year-old Reynard Cennett was booked for sexual battery, sexual conduct prohibited with persons in custody of the Department of Public Safety and Corrections, and malfeasance in office. 

Trending News

Cennett had been employed with the Office of Juvenile Justice since March 2023. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days