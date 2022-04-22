82°
Bride, caterer allegedly lace wedding feast with marijuana
LONGWOOD, FL - Two women were arrested and are facing felony charges after putting marijuana in the food served at a wedding.
Danya Glenny, 42, got married Feb 19 and hired Joycelyn Bryant, 31, to provide catering at the ceremony. Several guests at the wedding fell ill during and following the reception.
One guest, a close friend of Glenny, said she thought she was having a heart attack.
Local police asked Glenny at the time if she had put cannabis in the food, to which she said she hadn't.
Detectives tested food and glassware from the wedding two months later and found it contained THC.
Glenny and Bryant were arrested April 18 and were booked for tampering, negligence and delivery of marijuana.
