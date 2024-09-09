Brian Kelly speaks to media, Tiger fans following home opener victory over Nicholls

BATON ROUGE — LSU head coach Brian Kelly is set to speak to Tiger fans and the media on Monday following LSU's home opener victory over Nicholls State University over the weekend.

Kelly, who coached LSU to a 44-21 victory over the Colonels on Saturday, will at noon address the win and LSU's upcoming road game against the University of South Carolina Gamecocks.

The news conference will be streamed on WBRZ's YouTube channel.