74°
Latest Weather Blog
Brian Kelly issues first statement after LSU firing
BATON ROUGE - Former LSU football head coach Brian Kelly issued a statement Thursday, breaking the silence after he was fired from the university last week.
Kelly said that he "will remember and appreciate what we did accomplish" during his four-year tenure at LSU.
Trending News
LSU's football team is currently searching for a head coach as Frank Wilson serves as the interim.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Federal judge orders Trump administration to fully fund SNAP benefits in November
-
Investigative Unit: Additional TKE fraternity brothers arrested in ongoing hazing investigation at...
-
Capt. Brett Stassi Jr. released from hospital one month after shooting at...
-
Nancy Pelosi won't seek reelection, ending her storied career in the US...
-
2une In Previews: Zachary's Rock Church hosting fifth annual holiday market this...
Sports Video
-
Brian Kelly issues first statement after LSU firing
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: LSU beat the odds during 2002's Bluegrass Miracle against Kentucky
-
Bring on Bama: A look back at the Game of the Century...
-
LSU men's basketball cruises in season opener
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Brysten Martinez