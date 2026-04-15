Baton Rouge man accused of killing caged dog that growled at him

BATON ROUGE — Police said Wednesday they had accused a man of shooting a caged dog that had growled at him.

Lamond D. Green, 54, told officers that, on March 3, he was scolding one of his penned dogs when a nearby dog that belonged to his son growled at him.

Green "stated he then shot the dog with a firearm. (Green) confirmed the dog was inside of the cage when he shot it, and he stated he did not know why he shot the dog," according to an affidavit filed Tuesday.

Police said they had seized a 9mm handgun and shell casings as evidence.

Green is accused of committing cruely to animals and illegal use of weapons, both felonies.