BRFD responded to an accidental fire at Alex Box Stadium
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to the fire alarms at Alex Box Stadium on Saturday.
Around 12:45 a.m. the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived on scene to a fire that was already put out.
LSU police informed fire crews that the sprinkler system had put the flames out.
Police say that a cardboard box was left on top of a dryer and caught fire.
Officials cut the power off temporarily as a precaution and cut the sprinkler system down in that area to stop the water flow.
The laundry room and surrounding areas suffered water damage from the sprinklers.
The baseball game between the Tigers and Indiana on Saturday will not be affected by this incident.
