BRFD: Juvenile charged with aggravated arson following fire in Scotlandville school bathroom

BATON ROUGE — A juvenile was charged with aggravated arson following a fire at Scotlandville Pre-Engineering Academy.

According to Baton Rouge Fire Department investigators, the fire was set on Tuesday, around 1:16 p.m. at the school on Elmgrove Garden Drive.

The fire had been extinguished by the time firefighters arrived, but they found a burned roll of toilet paper along with a melted toilet paper holder when they arrived at the school. No injuries were reported, officials added.

A juvenile was later identified as a suspect in the arson investigation. On Wednesday, the juvenile admitted to intentionally setting the fire.

The juvenile was then released to the custody of their parent.