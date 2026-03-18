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BRFD: Juvenile charged with aggravated arson following fire in Scotlandville school bathroom

1 hour 44 minutes 39 seconds ago Wednesday, March 18 2026 Mar 18, 2026 March 18, 2026 10:09 AM March 18, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A juvenile was charged with aggravated arson following a fire at Scotlandville Pre-Engineering Academy.

According to Baton Rouge Fire Department investigators, the fire was set on Tuesday, around 1:16 p.m. at the school on Elmgrove Garden Drive. 

The fire had been extinguished by the time firefighters arrived, but they found a burned roll of toilet paper along with a melted toilet paper holder when they arrived at the school. No injuries were reported, officials added.

A juvenile was later identified as a suspect in the arson investigation. On Wednesday, the juvenile admitted to intentionally setting the fire.

The juvenile was then released to the custody of their parent. 

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