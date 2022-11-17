BRFD investigating vacant house fire ruled to be arson Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - Investigators are looking into a reported arson at a vacant home that left the building a total loss.

The fire claimed a home at 1596 North 44th Street around 6 a.m. Thursday. The Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived on the scene and saw that the flames were coming from a side window of the empty house. The fire was under control an hour after the original call time.

The home was deemed a total loss, but firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby houses.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the reported arson is encouraged to call investigators at (225) 344-7867.

Tuesday, crews with BRFD responded to another arson at a vacant house along North Acadian Thruway.