Brees family announces another $5M donation, will help build more healthcare centers in La.
NEW ORLEANS - Saints QB Drew Brees and his wife Brittany announced another multi-million-dollar donation, this time helping provide more healthcare locations throughout the state.
The Brees family announced the donation on social media Monday morning. The pair says they're donating the money in partnership with the Ochsner health system in order to help establish new healthcare locations in areas with the greatest need across Louisiana.
Brittany and I have always tried to address the greatest needs of our communities through our foundation and personal giving. Today we are very excited to announce another donation of $5 million in partnership with @ochsnerhealth to build numerous healthcare centers throughout Louisiana in the communities that need it most. We will continue to bridge the gap to bring healthcare, education, and economic equity to all of our communities. We are proud to bring the first of these health care centers to New Orleans East later this year.
It's the second time the Brees family has announced such a donation this year. In March, the couple announced they were committing $5 million to help people struggling to get food amid the coronavirus outbreak.