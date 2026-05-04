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Suspect charged with child sex trafficking after reportedly approaching mother and 14-year-old in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested and charged with trafficking of children for sexual purposes and soliciting for prostitutes after Baton Rouge Police say he propositioned a woman and her 14-year-old daughter on Pocahontas Street.
According to a Baton Rouge Police Department probable cause affidavit, officers responded to a disturbance call at 10:08 a.m. on May 2, 2026.
A woman told police an older man in a Volkswagen Jetta with Illinois plates had been stalking her and looking for her teenage daughter. She said the man, identified as Edward Perkins, stopped in front of her house and signaled for her to come to his car.
Once she approached, police say Perkins asked how much it would cost for her daughter and pointed at the girl. The woman told him her daughter was underage and not for sale.
Perkins then reportedly directed the same question to the teenager, who also said she was not for sale. The woman told police she believed Perkins was asking how much it would cost to have sex with both her and her 14-year-old daughter.
When police arrested Perkins, he reportedly admitted to trying to have sex with the mother but not the daughter.
Officers say they found $1,600 in cash under the driver's seat along with a condom.
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