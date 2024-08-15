BREC Memorial Stadium undergoing renovations, removes seating

BATON ROUGE — BREC Memorial Stadium is currently undergoing renovations.

Director of Operations Raharold Lawson said BREC noticed the seating at the stadium was in a decomposing state, so they took safety measures and removed them.

“Because of construction, up costs and things of that nature, it wasn’t feasible for us to put that money back into the seating of the bleachers, but to remove them for our onlookers,” said Lawson.

Lawson said that the idea of renovating has been in the works for quite some time. He said they haven't exactly started on the project, but it was important for them to remove the seating for spectators' safety.

He said this is part of BREC's 10-year master plan for all their park systems throughout the parish.

“It won’t be just renovations at this complex specifically. It’ll address renovations throughout the parish. So we don’t at present have a dedicated time or plan for renovations at Memorial itself, but that 10-year master plan will address the system as a whole,” said Lawson.

Lawson said they have not made big steps in their process but they will be in a season of holding the project until everything is analyzed.

“The system-wide master plan will help us to address and look at things cost-wise as well as budget-wise in BREC moving forward,” said Lawson.

BREC will finish plumbing, painting, and seat removal before high school football season begins.