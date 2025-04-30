83°
BRCC softball on historic run; Bears make playoffs for first time since 2013
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Community College softball team made it to the NJCAA Region 2 Playoffs for the first time since 2013.
The 2025 team, which finished the regular season with a 22-16 record, made the playoff run without conference affiliation, the school said. This year's run is two wins shy of the program-best in 2024.
The Bears also tied the program record for home wins, finishing at 11-7.
The Bears beat LSU Eunice for the third time in program history this season.
Leading the team is sophomore pitcher Maddie Robinson, who broke a career strikeout record. In a March 19 game against Lamar State Port Arthur, Robinson broke the record of 167 strikeouts previously set by Haley Grantham. Robinson now has 182 strikeouts and counting.
