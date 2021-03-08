BRCC receives vehicle donation from All Star Automotive Group for outreach, recruitment

BATON ROUGE – According to a Monday (March 8) morning news release from Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC), Chairman, President and CEO of All Star Automotive Group, Matt McKay recently donated a Chevrolet Volt to BRCC's Automotive Program at Baton Rouge Community College, through the the college's Foundation.

The car will be used by the BRCC Automotive faculty and staff members to enhance their outreach and recruitment efforts as they travel and visit high schools and meet with prospective students across the state and region.

“We are very grateful for the donation of the Chevrolet Volt from our friend and supporter Matt McKay and the All Star Automotive Group,” said BRCC Chancellor Dr. Willie E. Smith. “We truly value our partnership and the support he continues to give to our students and the Automotive program. This donation will be a great use to our faculty and staff members as they continue to train future auto technicians.”

McKay’s ongoing relationship with the college fueled the vehicle donation to the BRCC Foundation.

The McKay Automotive Training Center at BRCC’s Ardendale Site is named for McKay’s father. The center trains men and women in the high-tech automotive technician field through rigorous classroom work and modern laboratories with the latest equipment.

“We are pleased to support the BRCC Automotive Program and provide a vehicle that will be used to recruit even more students for this great program,” said McKay. “The faculty and staff are well equipped to prepare these future students and introduce them to the latest technology and equipment needed to fix the cars of tomorrow.”

For more information about the BRCC Automotive Program or to schedule a recruitment or outreach opportunity, visit mybrcc.edu or call 1-866-217-9823.