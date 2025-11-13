60°
Latest Weather Blog
BRCC professor speaks at Baton Rouge TEDx about environmental research
BATON ROUGE - An educator in Baton Rouge participated in an international conversation about the environment.
BRCC Professor Mary Miller presented her research this afternoon during TEDx Baton Rouge at the Manship Theatre.
Trending News
Miller and her students, who call themselves "The Sponge Hunters", have gone to several states to showcase their findings on freshwater sponges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ian Somerhalder Returns to Louisiana, Fans Flock to Meet Vampire Diaries Star
-
Man convicted of laundering money defrauded from COVID-19 tax credits sentenced to...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Football coach Mike Archer's explosive separation from LSU
-
Berwick Police looking for escaped inmate with 'violent tendencies' who attacked guard...
-
Officials looking for missing 16-year-old from Baton Rouge last seen in October
Sports Video
-
FINAL: LSU men's basketball beats FIU 98-81
-
Frank Wilson says QB Garrett Nussmeier is probable with ab injury
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Football coach Mike Archer's explosive separation from LSU
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: John Russell Demoss
-
LSU women's basketball dominates Charlotte with high-scoring offense