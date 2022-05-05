Latest Weather Blog
BRCC baseball set to host Region XXIII tournament this weekend
After having their hosting duties differed in 2021, BRCC is back as the host of the Region XXIII tournament at Pete Goldsby Field starting Friday afternoon. A limited field includes just three teams: Nunez CC, Delgado CC and BRCC.
Schedule/Bracket:
Day 1 (Friday, May 6, 2022)
Game 1 12:00 Nunez Community College (#3 seed) vs. Baton Rouge Community College (#2 seed)
Game 2 3:30 Nunez Community College (#3 seed) vs. Delgado Community College (#1 seed)
Game 3 7:00 Baton Rouge Community College (#2 seed) vs. Delgado Community College (#1 seed)
Trending News
Day 2 (Saturday, May 7, 2022)
Scenario #1 - If one team is 0-2, they are eliminated
Game 4 2:00 1-1 team vs. 2-0 team If 2-0 team wins, they are champions
Scenario #2- If all teams are 1-1 following the 1st day, the #1 seed will receive the bye to Game 5
Game 4 2:00 #2 vs. #3
Day 3 (Sunday, May 8, 2022)
Scenario #1
Game 5 2:00 If both teams are 2-1
Scenario #2
Game 5 2:00 Winner of Game 4 vs. #1 seed
All games are 9 innings with NJCAA Run-Rule applicable except in Championship Games.
All Championship Games are 9 innings. In the event of rain postponements, no team will be required to play more than 2 games on a single day.
All NJCAA Handbook Tournament Rules in Section 5 will be followed.
Each game will have no less than four umpires.
Admission:
$15.00 (Friday's triple header, unlimited re-entry)
$15.00 (Saturday's single game, unlimited re-entry)
$15.00 (Sunday's single game- If necessary)
BRCC Students, Faculty and Staff admitted free with BRCC ID
Scouts admitted free, No Season Passes, No Coaching Cards
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Nick Trullier's passing is hitting hard for everyone that knew him
-
Denham Springs welcomes hometown hero Nick Tullier
-
Hundreds of murder cases still awaiting trial in Baton Rouge due to...
-
Family of Matthew Gerald reflects on deadly ambush targeting law enforcement in...
-
Nick Tullier, deputy wounded in 2016 ambush, has passed away; see his...
Sports Video
-
BRCC baseball set to host Region XXIII Tournament
-
Zachary baseball using 15 seniors to help turn season around
-
Catholic beats Jesuit 8-2 to win first state Lacrosse title
-
Southern's Ja'Tyre Carter first Jaguar drafted since 2004
-
Ja'Tyre Carter trying to become first Southern Jaguar drafted in NFL since...