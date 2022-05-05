BRCC baseball set to host Region XXIII tournament this weekend

After having their hosting duties differed in 2021, BRCC is back as the host of the Region XXIII tournament at Pete Goldsby Field starting Friday afternoon. A limited field includes just three teams: Nunez CC, Delgado CC and BRCC.

Schedule/Bracket:

Day 1 (Friday, May 6, 2022)

Game 1 12:00 Nunez Community College (#3 seed) vs. Baton Rouge Community College (#2 seed)

Game 2 3:30 Nunez Community College (#3 seed) vs. Delgado Community College (#1 seed)

Game 3 7:00 Baton Rouge Community College (#2 seed) vs. Delgado Community College (#1 seed)

Day 2 (Saturday, May 7, 2022)

Scenario #1 - If one team is 0-2, they are eliminated

Game 4 2:00 1-1 team vs. 2-0 team If 2-0 team wins, they are champions

Scenario #2- If all teams are 1-1 following the 1st day, the #1 seed will receive the bye to Game 5

Game 4 2:00 #2 vs. #3



Day 3 (Sunday, May 8, 2022)

Scenario #1

Game 5 2:00 If both teams are 2-1

Scenario #2

Game 5 2:00 Winner of Game 4 vs. #1 seed

All games are 9 innings with NJCAA Run-Rule applicable except in Championship Games.

All Championship Games are 9 innings. In the event of rain postponements, no team will be required to play more than 2 games on a single day.

All NJCAA Handbook Tournament Rules in Section 5 will be followed.

Each game will have no less than four umpires.

Admission:

$15.00 (Friday's triple header, unlimited re-entry)

$15.00 (Saturday's single game, unlimited re-entry)

$15.00 (Sunday's single game- If necessary)

BRCC Students, Faculty and Staff admitted free with BRCC ID

Scouts admitted free, No Season Passes, No Coaching Cards