BRCC announces first home game will honor 'new era' of men's basketball for the Bears

BATON ROUGE - When tip-off ushers in the start of a new basketball season for the BRCC Bears on Nov. 1, the college will also welcome a new era of the sport that comes with a recent partnership.

The opening game will be designated as Our Lady of the Lake Health Night to recognize the recent partnership between BRCC and Our Lady of the Lake. Our Lady of the Lake’s logo will officially be displayed throughout the athletic facility for the first time since the announcement of the partnership.

“We are looking forward to implementing some of the new additions and changes we made from the previous year,” said Director of Athletics Brock Kantrow. “We believe we have solidified our coaching staff with Byron Starks, one of the best head coaches in the nation at this level, and we’ve developed a strong support staff to assist with player development. Also, we’re excited about the partnerships we’ve developed that will extend beyond just athletics and will filter into the community.”