BR Police: Two arrested on attempted murder charges following Wednesday morning shooting

BATON ROUGE - According to an official report from the Baton Rouge Police Department two men were arrested for their alleged involvement in the attempted murder of a juvenile in the White Plains area, Wednesday morning.

William Eackles, 20, and Jermaine Sartin, 18, and a third unidentified man were within the 5700 block of Katherine Avenue shortly before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday when, according to police, a young man under the age of 18 approached and exchanged harsh words with them.

Whatever was said apparently angered Eackles.

According to an affidavit, Eackles pulled out a black handgun and shot at the young man four times.

Police say though Eackles didn't hit the juvenile, he did hit the vehicle of a parked bystander.

The young man, who was not injured by the gunfire, remained on scene by the time police were called to the home, but Eackles and Sartin were found later, at a different location in the area.

Both were apprehended and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

While Sartin was arrested on charges that included principal to attempted first-degree murder, Eackles was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal use of weapons.