BR foundation receives thousands in federal dollars to help reduce crime

Photo from TRUCE event in 2021

BATON ROUGE - The United States Justice Department gave $375,000 to TRUCE, a prosecutor-led non-profit foundation formed to address the reduction of crime in the capital area.

The DOJ made the announcement Monday morning that TRUCE would be receiving the money.

"TRUCE laid the groundwork and formed the core public safety partnerships that have become a vital component in EBR's public safety ecosystem," the DoJ said.

TRUCE will use the money to enhance the framework to build out and sustain more intensive and effective community-based public safety partnerships in EBR.