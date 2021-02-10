Bounty hunters, assisted by police, storm wrong home in Buffalo

Photo: WKBW

BUFFALO, NY - A pair of out-of-state bounty hunters were captured on video drawing guns inside a family's home after they went to the wrong place looking for a fugitive.

WKBW reports the two showed up at Jake Reinhardt's front door in the middle of the night. Surveillance video showed Reinhardt walking onto his porch visibly distraught and alerting the bounty hunters his pregnant wife and 3-year-old daughter were sleeping in the back room.

Reinhardt said he asked the two bounty hunters, whom he said were from outside the state, to put their guns down. The pair then pointed the guns at the homeowner and asked him where his relative was.

“The person they’re looking for does not reside here, does not live in this house, has never lived here,” he said.

Reinhardt also asked the two to present a warrant, but they instead tell him to stand aside as they enter his home. He said two officers with Buffalo Police were looking on as the men entered his home, making him believe the raid was official police business. Neither officer could say what agency the bounty hunters were with.

“I don’t even know what agency that is either,” one officer said.

“Me neither,” said the other. “I think they’re from PA.”

The two armed men also went through an upstairs apartment, where Reinhardt's tenant lived. He said other children, including a baby, lived in that apartment, and the men were captured on a baby camera with their guns drawn.

The men eventually left after they didn't find the person they were looking for.

The family has filed a civil rights lawsuit in federal court after the encounter. The Erie County District Attorney's Office is also investigating the incident.