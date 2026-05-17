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Boogie Down the Bayou returned to Gonzales Sunday to raise money for veterans and first responders

1 hour 43 minutes 26 seconds ago Sunday, May 17 2026 May 17, 2026 May 17, 2026 7:32 PM May 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — The Boogie Down the Bayou returned to Gonzales to raise money for veterans and first responders.

The event was held at VFW Post 3693 and benefited the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a national nonprofit.

Attendees enjoyed food, a raffle, music and dancing at the event.

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