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Boogie Down the Bayou returned to Gonzales Sunday to raise money for veterans and first responders
GONZALES — The Boogie Down the Bayou returned to Gonzales to raise money for veterans and first responders.
The event was held at VFW Post 3693 and benefited the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a national nonprofit.
Attendees enjoyed food, a raffle, music and dancing at the event.
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