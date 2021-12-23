Bonfires to light the way for Papa Noel returning to River Parishes

GARYVILLE - The bonfires along the levee are set to light up the midnight sky on Christmas Eve. In Garyville, a group called Blood, Sweat, and Bonfires created a very traditional Louisiana-styled blue crab.

Hundreds of people parked along Highway 44 near the levee in Garyville to see the 25-feet-wide crab

"When people think about the Louisiana seafood industry, a crab is one of the biggest things to pop up in your mind," said Joshua Weidert, the man behind the creative idea.

The idea began nearly three years ago when he and his crew built an alligator. He said it was time to honor more Louisiana-styled seafood.

The whole crab took several months to design and only four weeks to build. Joshua and his team finished the project just two days ago.

Inside the crab, several devices are hooked up to car batteries, allowing the crab's arms to move and its mouth to blow out bubbles to the crowd.

"And all that stuff is coming out before we burn it. We are not burning any car batteries are electrical parts," Weidert said.

Bonfire builders are going above and beyond or under the sea.

Weidert says after last year's hiatus, it feels good to be back atop the levee.

"You know it's one of those things where you don't know what you got until it's gone, and last year we really got to see what it was like to be without this."

He says the bonfires are special to Garyville---and it is a Christmas miracle to have them burn once again on Christmas eve.