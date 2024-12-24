60°
Bonfires on the Levee light the way for Papa Noel

Tuesday, December 24 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

GRAMERCY - A holiday tradition in Louisiana continues on the night of Christmas Eve along the Mississippi River. 

Each year, dozens of bonfires are carefully built along the levee before they're burned on Christmas Eve to help guide Santa to the river parishes. 

The bonfires are visible from anywhere along the levee in Gramercy, Paulina, and Lutcher, as well as many other communities in the river parish area. 

