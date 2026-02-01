22°
Bond denied for murder suspect in 25-year-old cold case
IBERVILLE - A judge has denied bond for a man who was arrested for two counts of second degree murder in a 25-year-old cold case.
Bond was denied for 61-year-old Tommy Francise who was arrested in Lafayette around 4 a.m. last Thursday. He was transported to Iberville Parish and was later booked with two counts of second-degree murder.
Francise allegedly killed Curtis Smith in 1991 and placed his body in a 55-gallon barrel and sank it in a body of water in Iberville Parish after the two had a confrontation over stolen property.
Francise is also believed to be responsible for the murder of George Barrett in 2002.
The judge said that, based on Monday's testimony, Francis is a threat and can not be released on bond.
