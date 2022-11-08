86°
Latest Weather Blog
Bomb threat to Jefferson Parish polling location prompts move
KENNER - A bomb threat made to a school in Jefferson Parish being used as a polling location for Election Day called for the precinct to move completely.
The bomb threat was made to Kenner Discovery, a health sciences academy where polling was taking place. While there were no children at the school due to the campus being closed for voting, election officials chose to move the polling location to JJ Audubon Elementary School.
Voting at Kenner Discovery for Precinct K007A & K007B is now located at Audubon Elementary (200 West Loyola Dr. in Kenner). Voters with questions about their polling location should call the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Election Hotline at 800-883-2805— Jefferson Parish (@JeffParishGov) November 8, 2022
Trending News
It's unclear where the bomb threat came from.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU hit with another $250k fine after fans storm field celebrating win...
-
Tiger Band featured in new song, video that artist hopes will be...
-
Cheering fans caused tremors at Tiger Stadium during LSU's overtime win against...
-
After latest failure involving infant's overdose death, DCFS boss still has no...
-
Aerial view of LSU fans storming Tiger Stadium field
Sports Video
-
Saints vs. Ravens loss
-
Here's where you can visit the National Championship trophy during its Baton...
-
McKinley Panthers put fight back in their football after bench-clearing brawl early...
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Dunham Jac Comeaux