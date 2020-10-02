77°
Boil water advisory lifted in Zachary
ZACHARY - Officials with the City of Zachary lifted the voluntary boil water advisory on Friday.
The voluntary boil water advisory issued on Thursday, Sept. 30th for residents near Hwy. 19 and Pride Port Hudson.
The Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals has tested the water and has ruled it safe to drink.
