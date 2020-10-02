77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Boil water advisory lifted in Zachary

Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

ZACHARY - Officials with the City of Zachary lifted the voluntary boil water advisory on Friday. 

The voluntary boil water advisory issued on Thursday, Sept. 30th for residents near Hwy. 19 and Pride Port Hudson.

The Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals has tested the water and has ruled it safe to drink.

