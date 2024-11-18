Boil water advisory issued for the Town of Roseland

ROSELAND — Officials of the Town of Roseland have notified residents of a town-wide boil water advisory.

The boil water advisory is issued out of an abundance of caution for residents due to a broken water line. The water line has been fixed but the advisory is still in effect.

It is recommended that residents disinfect water by boiling it for at least three minutes before consumption, making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation.

The Town of Roseland will rescind the boil water advisory once samples collected from the water supply show the water is safe.

Anyone with questions can call 985-748-9063 or contact Roseland City Hall.