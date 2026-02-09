58°
Boil water advisory issued for Pine Heaven area in Livingston
LIVINGSTON — A boil water advisory was issued for the Pine Heaven area in Livingston on Monday morning.
According to officials, a water sample will be submitted for testing today, and the public will be notified as soon as the results return.
