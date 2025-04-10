71°
Officials in Watson issue boil water advisory as pipes are repaired
WATSON — The Ward Two Water District in Watson is repairing a water line on Cecil Drive and a boil water advisory has been issued for the area.
While repairs are being made, the water pressure will drop below the Louisiana Department of Health minimum standard. Louisiana Department of Health requires all water systems to issue a boil advisory if the water pressure goes below the minimum standard.
When given the all clear by LDH, the Ward Two Water District will then rescind the boil advisory and notify its customers when the water is safe.
