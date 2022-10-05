82°
Boil advisory lifted for Slaughter subdivision
EAST FELICIANA PARISH - A boil advisory issued for part of Slaughter Friday evening has been lifted Tuesday afternoon.
Town officials released a statement Friday saying residents in the Meadowood subdivision should boil their water until further notice.
"Due to a break in the water main at Munson and Meadowood the water was turned off to make repairs. Effective immediately, every residence WEST of Munson St. in Meadowood Subdivision, including Rush, Graves, Munson and Meadowood are under a boil advisory until further notice."
