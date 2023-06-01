85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Body of woman who fell into Mississippi River recovered

1 hour 13 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, June 01 2023 Jun 1, 2023 June 01, 2023 6:09 PM June 01, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

BATON ROUGE - The body of a 38-year-old woman who fell from a boat into the Mississippi River earlier this week has been recovered.

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Rachel Hann's remains were pulled from the water Thursday afternoon, a couple of miles from the spot where she went missing on May 30.

The body has been sent to the coroner in West Feliciana Parish.

PREVIOUSLY: Missing woman now presumed dead after Sunday boat crash in Mississippi River

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days