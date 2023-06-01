Body of woman who fell into Mississippi River recovered

BATON ROUGE - The body of a 38-year-old woman who fell from a boat into the Mississippi River earlier this week has been recovered.

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Rachel Hann's remains were pulled from the water Thursday afternoon, a couple of miles from the spot where she went missing on May 30.

The body has been sent to the coroner in West Feliciana Parish.

