Body of missing Southern student found inside car near Covington playground; police investigating apparent homicide

Photo from Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office

COVINGTON - A Southern student was found dead inside a car sitting near a park in St. Tammany Parish after family reported him missing.

Investigators said Jyrion Dangerfield, 20, was found shot in a car around the Covington Recreation Department, according to The Times-Picayune.

The Covington Police Department said an officer was patrolling the area on De Porres Road, located off US 190, when they found the body. The park houses a playground and multiple baseball fields.

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office performed an autopsy and ruled the death a homicide.

According to the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office, Dangerfield's family reported him missing after he left to go to work Sunday but didn't return home.

Anyone with information should contact police at 985-867-1200.