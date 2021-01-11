Body of missing boater recovered near Basin Bridge Thursday evening

Photo: KATC

BUTTE LA ROSE - A brief search for a missing person near the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge has come to end Thursday evening.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries was called to the boat launch in Butte La Rose around 5 p.m. in reference to a possible boating accident. Agents, assisted by St. Martin Parish Sheriff's deputies, immediately began searching for a missing person in the water.

Witnesses told authorities that a 46-year-old man fell into the water while loading a jet ski and never resurfaced. His body was recovered around 5:30 p.m. near the launch off I-10. He was not wearing a flotation device at the time, officials said.

The victim's identity is being withheld at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.