75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Body found inside vehicle along East Feliciana highway

3 hours 36 minutes 32 seconds ago Thursday, February 17 2022 Feb 17, 2022 February 17, 2022 1:18 PM February 17, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SLAUGHTER - A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in a vehicle parked alongside a roadway in East Feliciana Parish.

The sheriff's office said the discovery was made shortly after 6 a.m. near the intersection of LA 955 and LA 412. The department said the investigation is being treated as a suspected homicide. 

Trending News

The victim has not been identified at this time. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days