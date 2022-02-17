75°
Body found inside vehicle along East Feliciana highway
SLAUGHTER - A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in a vehicle parked alongside a roadway in East Feliciana Parish.
The sheriff's office said the discovery was made shortly after 6 a.m. near the intersection of LA 955 and LA 412. The department said the investigation is being treated as a suspected homicide.
The victim has not been identified at this time.
