Body found inside vehicle along East Feliciana highway

By: WBRZ Staff

SLAUGHTER - A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in a vehicle parked alongside a roadway in East Feliciana Parish.

The sheriff's office said the discovery was made shortly after 6 a.m. near the intersection of LA 955 and LA 412. The department said the investigation is being treated as a suspected homicide. 

The victim has not been identified at this time. 

