Body found in yard in Pointe Coupee Parish; no foul play suspected

MORGANZA - Officials are investigating reports of a body found in yard in Pointe Coupee Parish.

The parish sheriff's office said it was called to a scene on reports of a body found in a yard Tuesday morning in Morganza. The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office identified the man as 47-year-old Jason Patrick Dickinson.

Investigators later determined that no foul play was involved in Dickinson's death.