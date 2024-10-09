74°
Family of missing man gives update on identity of body found off Alexander Avenue; not confirmed by police

BATON ROUGE - A body was found in a wooded area off of Alexander Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the body was found around 5:45 p.m. after law enforcement spent hours canvassing the neighborhood off of Scenic Highway. 

On the scene, a family member of a missing EBR Schools employee, Marcus Spears, identified the body as Spears. However, another family member on the scene denied that the body was Spears'.

BRPD did not disclose any details about the condition of the body or the identity. 

