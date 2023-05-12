Latest Weather Blog
Body found in walk-in freezer at Louisiana Arby's; police say death was likely accidental
NEW IBERIA - An employee was found dead in the walk-in freezer of an Iberia Parish Arby's Thursday evening was confirmed to be an employee of the restaurant, according to KADN.
New Iberia police say the body was discovered around 6:30 p.m. Thursday during regular business hours. An employee working at the Arby's found the woman's body.
Police told KADN that it was too soon to determine if they would launch a criminal investigation, but said the body was being investigated as a suspicious death.
"After completely processing the scene," police told KADN, "this does not seem like a homicide, it seems like an accident."
However, police also said "nothing is set in stone yet."
Trending News
“We're going to re-examine all the evidence tomorrow and they're going to conduct an autopsy to give us the cause and manner of death. So there are a few more steps that we need to take before a [final] determination is made,” the police captain said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Video shows Denham Springs shooter following teen
-
Denham Springs officer in critical condition after shootout
-
Southern University alum finally given the chance to walk in commencement ceremony...
-
One person dead after vehicle fire on Basin Bridge; I-10 EB closed...
-
Police seeking 5th suspect in pregnant woman's murder at Baton Rouge party
Sports Video
-
Weeks after selection in WNBA draft, LSU Tigers cut from pro teams
-
Southern baseball gets first SWAC sweep over Prairie View
-
Kentucky Derby Best Bet$
-
LSU shortstop Taylor Pleasants' sacrifice is saving the Tigers season
-
Catholic baseball blanks John Curtis 10-0 in opening game of DI quarterfinals