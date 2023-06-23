89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Body found in storage shed Friday morning; 2nd killing reported in Greensburg this week

1 hour 34 minutes 35 seconds ago Friday, June 23 2023 Jun 23, 2023 June 23, 2023 5:47 PM June 23, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GREENSBURG - A man found his friend shot and killed inside a storage shed late Friday morning, according to the St. Helena Sheriff's Office. It's the second killing reported in Greensburg this week. 

On Friday, 47-year-old Paul Sean Smith of Clinton was found shot to death in a shed at a property on Firetower Road. The sheriff's office said his body was discovered by a friend. 

The department is also investigating another deadly shooting in Greensburg that was reported June 17, just under a week earlier. The victim in that shooting, 39-year-old Clifton Alex Spears, was found dead inside his home on LA 1042.

Law enforcement has not identified a suspect in either shooting at this time. The sheriff's office does not believe the shootings are connected at this time. 

