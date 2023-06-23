Latest Weather Blog
Body found in storage shed Friday morning; 2nd killing reported in Greensburg this week
GREENSBURG - A man found his friend shot and killed inside a storage shed late Friday morning, according to the St. Helena Sheriff's Office. It's the second killing reported in Greensburg this week.
On Friday, 47-year-old Paul Sean Smith of Clinton was found shot to death in a shed at a property on Firetower Road. The sheriff's office said his body was discovered by a friend.
The department is also investigating another deadly shooting in Greensburg that was reported June 17, just under a week earlier. The victim in that shooting, 39-year-old Clifton Alex Spears, was found dead inside his home on LA 1042.
Law enforcement has not identified a suspect in either shooting at this time. The sheriff's office does not believe the shootings are connected at this time.
