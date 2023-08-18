90°
Latest Weather Blog
Body found in Mississippi River identified as man who disappeared in downtown BR months ago
BATON ROUGE - A body found in the Mississippi River late Monday night was confirmed to be that of a man who went missing in downtown Baton Rouge in March.
Jody Bert, 44, was first reported missing on March 23, 2023. The Baton Rouge Police Department said he had dropped his family off at a hotel in the area and parked his car. His wallet and phone were found in the car, but Bert did not return to the hotel.
The parish coroner's office was called to retrieve a body from the Mississippi River early Tuesday morning. While investigators did not immediately identify the body, they said it had been there for "an extended period of time."
Trending News
No cause of death was released and was reportedly pending further investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Classes pushed back in EBR due to bus driver sickout
-
Videos show flames from engine of plane that returned to Houston airport...
-
EBR school district delays classes Friday as bus drivers call out sick
-
Massive dust devil caught on camera in Ascension Parish
-
Family emotional after long-awaited conviction in Ghassemi trial