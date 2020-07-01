92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Body found along roadway in St. Helena Parish, sheriff's office investigating

Wednesday, July 01 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. HELENA PARISH - Authorities are investigating an apparent murder Wednesday.

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office announced that an unidentified body was found after 2 p.m. along Opal Bennett Road near Amite. The sheriff's office says the death is being investigated as a homicide.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office.

