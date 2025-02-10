Body camera video released from deputy-involved shooting in West Baton Rouge Parish

PORT ALLEN - Law enforcement released body camera video from deputies a week after an officer-involved shooting in Port Allen that left one person hurt.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were following a car that was related to gunshots that were reported just before midnight. During the early morning hours of Sunday, the vehicle was spotted at Silver's Travel Plaza & Casino on U.S. 190 in Port Allen. Deputies said when they pulled into the parking lot in the marked unit, the car sped off and deputies followed.

Newly released footage shows the moments when a WBRSO deputy jumped out of the car and shot one of the suspects, Javen Edwards. In their explanation portion of the video, officials said that Edwards was holding a rifle and a handgun when he got out of the car.

After Edwards was shot, he told deputies that he, Eugene George Jr. and Terrell Davis were testing out guns and were not shooting at anyone's home.

Deputies retrieved two loaded guns: an AR-style pistol and a handgun with an extended magazine from under Edwards' body. Deputies said he was taken to a hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and then released into the West Baton Rouge Parish jail. Edwards was booked with attempted first-degree murder, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, illegal possession of a stolen firearm and discharge of a firearm while prohibited.

Deputies said George and Davis were also taken into custody. George was booked with flight from an officer, reckless operation of a vehicle, discharge of a firearm where prohibited and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Davis was booked with illegal possession of a machine gun and aggravated assault from a firearm.